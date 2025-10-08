Left Menu

Deepika Padukone's Hijab Controversy: Cultural Respect or Hypocrisy?

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is at the center of a social media debate after wearing a hijab in a recent Abu Dhabi tourism campaign video. The ad, featuring her husband Ranveer Singh, drew mixed reactions, with some criticizing her for perceived hypocrisy and others defending her cultural respect.

Updated: 08-10-2025 16:24 IST
Deepika Padukone's Hijab Controversy: Cultural Respect or Hypocrisy?
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is once again in the spotlight, this time due to her appearance in a tourism campaign for Abu Dhabi. The ad showcases Padukone wearing a hijab while visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, leading to a social media uproar.

The campaign has sparked heated discussions online, with critics labeling Padukone a 'fake feminist' for allegedly compromising her previously stated beliefs about women's freedom, while supporters praise her respect for Arab culture.

Despite the controversy, neither Padukone nor the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism has commented on the reactions, leaving the debate open and intensifying public discourse on cultural sensitivity and celebrity influence.

