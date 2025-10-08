Towering Devotion: Nathdwara's New Hanuman Statue Unveiled

A new 111-foot statue of Lord Hanuman has been erected in Nathdwara, a town already famous for the Shrinathji Temple and the Statue of Belief, a massive depiction of Lord Shiva. The statue was financed by Mumbai-based businessman Girish Shah and meticulously crafted by renowned sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat.

This grand statue, depicting Lord Hanuman in a posture of devotion, overlooks the revered Lord Shrinathji Temple. Kumawat explained that completing the structure, standing atop the 500-foot Giriraj Parvat hill, was not without its challenges. Transportation and assembly required advanced technologies, including a specialised track system and modern crane techniques, given the lack of motorable road access.

Employing cutting-edge tools such as 3D scanning, robotic carving, and seismic engineering, the project exemplifies a blend of traditional artistry and modern technology. This monumental work, crafted from fibreglass and coated with 'panch dhatu,' symbolizes unwavering faith, devotion, and Sanatan culture. Nathdwara, rich in heritage and Pichwai art, continues to draw devotees and tourists alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)