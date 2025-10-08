Thiago Alcantara: From Football Legend to Laureus Ambassador

Thiago Alcantara, one of the most accomplished Spanish footballers of his era, has been appointed as a Laureus ambassador. The former Spain international and Champions League victor swiftly transitions to this philanthropic role after rejoining FC Barcelona as assistant coach under Hansi Flick.

During a visit to Fútbol Más, a Laureus-supported legacy initiative in Madrid, Thiago immersed himself in a session with local children. The program uses football to foster mental well-being, inclusion, and leadership among youth. Thiago, capped 46 times for Spain, engaged in activities focused on building confidence and teamwork.

The 34-year-old's illustrious playing career includes triumphs at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, where he won numerous titles. Fútbol Más is part of a broader legacy initiative post the 2024 and 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, reinforcing the city's commitment to philanthropy through sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)