Thiago Alcantara: From Football Legend to Laureus Ambassador
Thiago Alcantara, a decorated former Spanish footballer, has been named a Laureus ambassador. At a Laureus-supported event in Madrid, he engaged with programs promoting mental wellbeing and leadership. Thiago's storied career includes significant tenures at clubs like FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, contributing to his current role in sports philanthropy.
Thiago Alcantara, one of the most accomplished Spanish footballers of his era, has been appointed as a Laureus ambassador. The former Spain international and Champions League victor swiftly transitions to this philanthropic role after rejoining FC Barcelona as assistant coach under Hansi Flick.
During a visit to Fútbol Más, a Laureus-supported legacy initiative in Madrid, Thiago immersed himself in a session with local children. The program uses football to foster mental well-being, inclusion, and leadership among youth. Thiago, capped 46 times for Spain, engaged in activities focused on building confidence and teamwork.
The 34-year-old's illustrious playing career includes triumphs at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, where he won numerous titles. Fútbol Más is part of a broader legacy initiative post the 2024 and 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, reinforcing the city's commitment to philanthropy through sport.
