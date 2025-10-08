Gulzar and Subhash Ghai Celebrate Cinema's Golden Era at Whistling Woods

At a recent gala hosted by Whistling Woods International, legendary lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar participated in a tribute to the enduring cinematic contributions of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. The Celebrate Cinema festival provided a platform for appreciating the rich history and transformative power of Indian cinema.

Speaking with ANI, Gulzar highlighted the significance of valuing poetry and lyrics in filmmaking. He praised Subhash Ghai's forward-thinking approach in recognizing the vital role of lyrics, commending his institute for fostering a deeper appreciation for the art form.

Subhash Ghai reciprocated these sentiments, expressing profound respect for Gulzar's mentorship. He acknowledged learning invaluable life lessons from Gulzar, whose poetry and stories continue to enrich the cinematic world. The two-day event at Whistling Woods underscored a commitment to educating future generations about the creative and technical aspects of media and entertainment.

