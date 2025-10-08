A Tribute to Cinema Legends: Gulzar and Subhash Ghai Celebrate Timeless Legacies at Whistling Woods

Renowned lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar was a distinguished guest at a special event hosted by Whistling Woods International during the Celebrate Cinema festival, which honored the immortal contributions of film stalwarts Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. The gathering was a celebration of the illustrious history of Indian cinema and the luminaries who carved its golden legacy.

In a conversation with ANI, Gulzar emphasized the importance of acknowledging the role of lyrics and poetry in cinema, lauding Subhash Ghai for his visionary approach. He remarked, 'This is the first time someone has honored the union of lyrics and music. It's commendable how Ghai values these elements and anticipates developments in the field.' His reflections underscored a tradition of poetic appreciation, rooted in monthly discourses on cinematic art.

Subhash Ghai responded with heartfelt appreciation for Gulzar's enduring influence, likening him to a guru — an enlightening force through his poetic narratives. Ghai expressed deep gratitude, stating, 'I'm fortunate to have Gulzar saab as a mentor, whose insights into life and art are invaluable.' The two-day event, which commenced on October 9, provided a dynamic space for industry experts to delve into cinema's artistic, technical, and commercial dimensions at Whistling Woods International. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)