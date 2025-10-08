Left Menu

A Tribute to Cinema Legends: Gulzar and Subhash Ghai Celebrate Timeless Legacies at Whistling Woods

Gulzar attended Whistling Woods International's Celebrate Cinema festival, honoring Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. Commending Subhash Ghai's vision, Gulzar praised the appreciation of cinema's lyrical elements. Ghai reciprocated, expressing gratitude for Gulzar's mentorship. The event was a convergence of industry experts to explore cinema's diverse facets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:05 IST
A Tribute to Cinema Legends: Gulzar and Subhash Ghai Celebrate Timeless Legacies at Whistling Woods
Gulzar (L), Subhash Ghai (R) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar was a distinguished guest at a special event hosted by Whistling Woods International during the Celebrate Cinema festival, which honored the immortal contributions of film stalwarts Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt. The gathering was a celebration of the illustrious history of Indian cinema and the luminaries who carved its golden legacy.

In a conversation with ANI, Gulzar emphasized the importance of acknowledging the role of lyrics and poetry in cinema, lauding Subhash Ghai for his visionary approach. He remarked, 'This is the first time someone has honored the union of lyrics and music. It's commendable how Ghai values these elements and anticipates developments in the field.' His reflections underscored a tradition of poetic appreciation, rooted in monthly discourses on cinematic art.

Subhash Ghai responded with heartfelt appreciation for Gulzar's enduring influence, likening him to a guru — an enlightening force through his poetic narratives. Ghai expressed deep gratitude, stating, 'I'm fortunate to have Gulzar saab as a mentor, whose insights into life and art are invaluable.' The two-day event, which commenced on October 9, provided a dynamic space for industry experts to delve into cinema's artistic, technical, and commercial dimensions at Whistling Woods International. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.

Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump a...

 Global
2
Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

Global Economy Stands Resilient Amid Multiple Shocks, Says IMF Chief

 Global
3
Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

Gaza Ceasefire: Historic Agreement and Future Implications

 Global
4
Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

Netanyahu's Resolve for Hostage Return in Gaza Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025