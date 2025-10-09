Warner Music and Netflix: A Cinematic Harmony in the Making

Warner Music Group is reportedly nearing a groundbreaking agreement with streaming giant Netflix. The collaboration aims to produce a diverse array of movies and documentaries that will spotlight the iconic artists and songs under the Warner Music umbrella.

The report, initially covered by Bloomberg News on Wednesday, cites unnamed sources familiar with the deal's progression. Notably, the actual confirmation from Warner Music and Netflix remains pending as both parties refrained from commenting during off-hours.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl emphasized the potential global reach of such a partnership, emphasizing the untapped stories embedded within their artist catalogs. This ambition follows Warner Music's recent joint venture with Bain Capital to acquire substantial music catalogs.