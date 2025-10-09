Bengaluru's Bigg Boss Kannada Studio Resumes Operations After Environmental Hiccup
The Bengaluru South district authorities lifted the seal on Vels Studios, where Bigg Boss Kannada is filmed, following intervention from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The seal was initially placed due to environmental violations. Actor Sudeep expressed gratitude for the swift resolution allowing the show to continue.
In a noteworthy intervention, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar facilitated the reopening of Vels Studios, home to Bigg Boss Kannada, by lifting a seal imposed for environmental norm violations. This development marks a relief for the entertainment industry and fans alike.
The closure, executed by Bengaluru South district authorities, followed accusations from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board citing the studio's failure to secure requisite licenses. Consequently, all show participants were evacuated temporarily, raising concerns over the ongoing season's continuity.
Actor Sudeep, the anchor for Bigg Boss Kannada, publicly thanked Shivakumar on social media for addressing the issue expediently. The studio is now tasked with compliance adjustments under scrutiny, as the show resumes its production endeavors with renewed vigor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
