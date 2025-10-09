Left Menu

Pope Leo Champions Free Access to Truthful Journalism

Pope Leo emphasized the importance of free, rigorous, and objective journalism as the foundation of society during his address to global news executives at the Vatican. He stressed that journalism should always align itself with truth-sharing, ensuring the public remains well-informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:33 IST
Pope Leo Champions Free Access to Truthful Journalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Leo called for the unrestricted dissemination of rigorous and objective information, asserting its essential role in sustaining society's foundations.

Speaking to leading figures in global journalism at the Vatican, the Pontiff highlighted journalism's responsibility to prioritize truth.

He emphasized that truthful reporting is crucial to keeping the public correctly informed and upholding societal pillars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

 India
3
Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns Violent

Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns V...

 India
4
Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal on layoff exercise; says figures circulating 'exaggerated'.

Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025