Pope Leo Champions Free Access to Truthful Journalism
Pope Leo emphasized the importance of free, rigorous, and objective journalism as the foundation of society during his address to global news executives at the Vatican. He stressed that journalism should always align itself with truth-sharing, ensuring the public remains well-informed.
Pope Leo called for the unrestricted dissemination of rigorous and objective information, asserting its essential role in sustaining society's foundations.
Speaking to leading figures in global journalism at the Vatican, the Pontiff highlighted journalism's responsibility to prioritize truth.
He emphasized that truthful reporting is crucial to keeping the public correctly informed and upholding societal pillars.
