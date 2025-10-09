Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Advocates for Culture-Centric Education in India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the post-Independence interpretation of secularism in India. Speaking at a sports meet, he hailed the efforts of Vidya Bharati in promoting Indian cultural values. Adityanath underscored the importance of educational institutions rooted in national ethos, citing Vidya Bharati's widespread influence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently expressed concerns over India's post-Independence interpretation of secularism, which he believes strayed from true cultural values. During the 36th regional sports meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Bharati Shikshan Sansthan, Adityanath emphasized the distortion of secularism, critiquing those who mock Indian traditions in the name of being 'true seculars.'

He lauded the Vidya Bharati group for recognizing and counteracting this potential misplacement of ideals by establishing educational centers that focus on national and cultural values, despite a lack of government backing. He highlighted the organization's significant expansion to over 25,000 educational centers across India since its inception in Gorakhpur in 1952.

Paying tribute to the cultural legacy of Bundelkhand, Adityanath pointed to figures like Saint Tulsidas and historical icons from Jhansi, emphasizing the region's spiritual and national devotion. He underscored that such educational initiatives align with Indian ethos, fostering pride in national heritage and moral values.

