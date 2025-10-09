Yogi Adityanath Advocates for Culture-Centric Education in India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently expressed concerns over India's post-Independence interpretation of secularism, which he believes strayed from true cultural values. During the 36th regional sports meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Bharati Shikshan Sansthan, Adityanath emphasized the distortion of secularism, critiquing those who mock Indian traditions in the name of being 'true seculars.'

He lauded the Vidya Bharati group for recognizing and counteracting this potential misplacement of ideals by establishing educational centers that focus on national and cultural values, despite a lack of government backing. He highlighted the organization's significant expansion to over 25,000 educational centers across India since its inception in Gorakhpur in 1952.

Paying tribute to the cultural legacy of Bundelkhand, Adityanath pointed to figures like Saint Tulsidas and historical icons from Jhansi, emphasizing the region's spiritual and national devotion. He underscored that such educational initiatives align with Indian ethos, fostering pride in national heritage and moral values.

