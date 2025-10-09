Imperial College and Science Gallery Bengaluru Unite for Global Innovation

Imperial College London has announced a strategic partnership with Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) to advance open research facilities and foster UK-India talent exchange. The agreement, disclosed by Imperial President Hugh Brady, seeks to enhance the cross-border collaboration in innovation, research, and public engagement.

This move aligns with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India, underscoring Imperial's commitment to fortifying international ties and boosting the SGB's Public Lab Complex's global impact. The initiative will establish a joint fellowship and a suite of programs aimed at burgeoning innovation and discovery challenges.

Science Gallery Bengaluru's Jahnavi Phalkey emphasized the importance of shared spaces for inquiry and learning, aiming to drive community-engaged science that reflects diverse perspectives. By inaugurating such collaborative efforts, the partnership seeks to empower the next wave of scientists and leaders to tackle global challenges with evidence-based solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)