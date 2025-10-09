Imperial College and Science Gallery Bengaluru Unite for Global Innovation

Left Menu

Imperial College London partners with Science Gallery Bengaluru to enhance research facilities, talent exchange, and public engagement. This collaboration aims to create a global platform for innovation and scientific collaboration, further bridging UK-India relations and fostering future scientists and innovators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:01 IST
Imperial College London has announced a strategic partnership with Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) to advance open research facilities and foster UK-India talent exchange. The agreement, disclosed by Imperial President Hugh Brady, seeks to enhance the cross-border collaboration in innovation, research, and public engagement.

This move aligns with the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India, underscoring Imperial's commitment to fortifying international ties and boosting the SGB's Public Lab Complex's global impact. The initiative will establish a joint fellowship and a suite of programs aimed at burgeoning innovation and discovery challenges.

Science Gallery Bengaluru's Jahnavi Phalkey emphasized the importance of shared spaces for inquiry and learning, aiming to drive community-engaged science that reflects diverse perspectives. By inaugurating such collaborative efforts, the partnership seeks to empower the next wave of scientists and leaders to tackle global challenges with evidence-based solutions.

