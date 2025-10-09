Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature

Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy announced.

The Nobel Prize, established by Alfred Nobel's will, honors achievements across literature, science, and peace, with the literature prize notorious for sparking both acclaim and controversy.

Krasznahorkai is celebrated for his compelling work that highlights the power of art amidst apocalyptic terror, joining the ranks of past laureates like Winston Churchill and William Faulkner.

