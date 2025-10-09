Left Menu

Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature

Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, recognized for his visionary work amidst apocalyptic themes, reaffirming the power of art. The Nobel Prize, awarded by the Swedish Academy, recognizes achievements in literature, science, and peace, with previous recipients including Winston Churchill and William Faulkner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:38 IST
Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy announced.

The Nobel Prize, established by Alfred Nobel's will, honors achievements across literature, science, and peace, with the literature prize notorious for sparking both acclaim and controversy.

Krasznahorkai is celebrated for his compelling work that highlights the power of art amidst apocalyptic terror, joining the ranks of past laureates like Winston Churchill and William Faulkner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

