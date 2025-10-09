Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature
Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, recognized for his visionary work amidst apocalyptic themes, reaffirming the power of art. The Nobel Prize, awarded by the Swedish Academy, recognizes achievements in literature, science, and peace, with previous recipients including Winston Churchill and William Faulkner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:38 IST
Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy announced.
The Nobel Prize, established by Alfred Nobel's will, honors achievements across literature, science, and peace, with the literature prize notorious for sparking both acclaim and controversy.
Krasznahorkai is celebrated for his compelling work that highlights the power of art amidst apocalyptic terror, joining the ranks of past laureates like Winston Churchill and William Faulkner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Tightens Grip: Export Curbs on Artificial Diamonds Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
Air Pollution: A Silent Trigger for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Consumers of news are often mistaking false for the true and the authentic for the artificial: Pope Leo.
AI's Creative Collision: Artists vs. OpenAI's Sora
Delhi's Swadeshi Mela: Embracing Artisanship