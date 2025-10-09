Garima Saikia Urges Against Politicisation Amidst Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Garima Saikia, the widow of celebrated musician Zubeen Garg, has called on the public to refrain from politicising her husband's tragic death. She has urged eyewitnesses to step forward with any information that might aid the investigation.

Zubeen Garg died unexpectedly while in Singapore on September 19, before he could perform at an event. His passing has sparked widespread grief and the government has taken action, including the suspension of Assam Police Service officer Sandipan Garg, who was apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) delving into the matter.

Controversy swells around the circumstances of Zubeen's death, with recent allegations from his bandmate suggesting foul play rather than an accidental demise. As the probe progresses, fans and family remain hopeful for a resolution that unearths the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)