British PM Keir Starmer Embraces Bollywood Magic at Yash Raj Studios

During his visit to Yash Raj Films, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer enjoyed the iconic song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' from DDLJ. His visit marked a strengthening of ties as YRF plans upcoming UK-based films, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic Bollywood romance shot partly in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:56 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was treated to a slice of Bollywood nostalgia during his visit to Yash Raj Films in India. A video posted by YRF on Thursday shows Starmer immersed in the timeless melody of 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' from the hit film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ).

Starmer's two-day tour, which highlighted his commitment to cultural exchanges, included meetings with stalwarts of Indian cinema such as Dinesh Vijan, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Akshaye Widhani. The visit underscores the enduring ties between the UK and Indian film industries, with YRF planning to produce three new films in the UK.

Released in 1995, DDLJ redefined Bollywood romance, featuring beloved performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. YRF's celebration of this classic's 30th anniversary, marked by Starmer's visit, highlights the enduring appeal of the film's iconic love story and its cross-cultural resonance.

