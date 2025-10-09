British PM Keir Starmer Embraces Bollywood Magic at Yash Raj Studios

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was treated to a slice of Bollywood nostalgia during his visit to Yash Raj Films in India. A video posted by YRF on Thursday shows Starmer immersed in the timeless melody of 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' from the hit film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ).

Starmer's two-day tour, which highlighted his commitment to cultural exchanges, included meetings with stalwarts of Indian cinema such as Dinesh Vijan, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Akshaye Widhani. The visit underscores the enduring ties between the UK and Indian film industries, with YRF planning to produce three new films in the UK.

Released in 1995, DDLJ redefined Bollywood romance, featuring beloved performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. YRF's celebration of this classic's 30th anniversary, marked by Starmer's visit, highlights the enduring appeal of the film's iconic love story and its cross-cultural resonance.

