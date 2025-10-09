Love Stories from the Streets: Meet Cutes NYC

Meet Cutes NYC, a social media sensation, has endeared itself to millions by capturing the stories of how couples met on the streets of New York City. Initiated in 2023 by Jeremy Bernstein and his team, the account has evolved into a phenomenon, offering heartwarming glimpses into human connections.

Bernstein and his colleagues, Victor Lee and Aaron Feinberg, have collected hundreds of unique tales, now set to be published by Hachette Book Group on October 16. What began as a simple idea to document raw and authentic stories has gained global traction, highlighting the joys and complexities of love.

The creators noted that their project offers a positive counter-narrative to the often negative portrayals of dating seen in media. Through their efforts, they provide hope by showcasing real-life examples of enduring connections, proving that love takes many forms and flourishes in unexpected circumstances.

