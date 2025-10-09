Left Menu

Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood Faces Court on Serious Charges

Former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood has been charged with multiple counts of rape and indecent assault relating to incidents involving seven women from 1983 to 2016. Scheduled to appear in court on November 10, Westwood has consistently denied all allegations against him, standing firm on his rejection of wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:47 IST
In a high-profile legal development, former BBC Radio DJ Tim Westwood has been formally charged by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service with multiple serious offenses, including four counts of rape and nine counts of indecent assault. These charges involve alleged incidents against seven women spanning from 1983 to 2016, according to police reports.

Westwood, aged 68, is also facing two additional counts of sexual assault. The esteemed presenter is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on November 10 to answer the allegations. Attempts to reach Westwood for comment have so far been unsuccessful.

Maintaining his innocence, Westwood has robustly denied all accusations from the outset. When initial allegations emerged in April 2022, his representative stated that Westwood "strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing," a stance he continues to uphold.

