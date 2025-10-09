Left Menu

Record-breaking Pilgrimage: Chardham Yatra's Resilient Comeback

Despite disruptions caused by rain-induced disasters, the Chardham Yatra has regained momentum with record-breaking numbers of devotees visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath. As of Wednesday, Kedarnath welcomed over 16.56 lakh pilgrims, while Badrinath saw 14.53 lakh. Total pilgrim numbers are expected to reach 5 million by season's end.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand has made a remarkable recovery after facing multiple disruptions due to severe weather conditions. Despite snowfall and ongoing bad weather, pilgrims have been flocking to Kedarnath and Badrinath in unprecedented numbers, setting new records for attendance.

According to official reports, over 16.56 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath and 14.53 lakh have thronged to Badrinath as of Wednesday, surpassing previous records. The total number of devotees visiting the four sacred shrines and Hemkund Sahib in a single day reached 19,731.

The pilgrimage saw a decline after severe rainfall and landslides in August, impacting the route significantly. However, the situation has improved, and the Yatra has regained its pace, with predictions suggesting it could reach up to 5 million pilgrims by the closing of the shrines in late October and November.

