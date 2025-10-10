Gripping Showdown: Anand and Kasparov in Chess Battle

In a dramatic twist at the Clutch Chess Legends, Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand let slip several key opportunities against his longtime rival Garry Kasparov. On the penultimate day, Kasparov extended his lead to five points, clinching two victories amidst tense draws.

Kasparov managed to seize the first game through sheer luck after Anand overran the clock in a nearly-winning position. The Russian also secured the lead in the blitz section with an 8.5-3.5 score, as each win nudged him closer to triumph.

Despite the daunting deficit, the match remains wide open for Anand due to the new scoring format in the chess-960 style, where victories on the final day are valued at three points each. Yet, Anand has struggled to find his top form thus far.

