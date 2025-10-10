Madhubhan Resort & Spa Unveils Deluxe Room Renovations

Madhubhan Resort & Spa, located in Anand, Gujarat, has unveiled comprehensive upgrades and expansions to its accommodations. As part of their strategic initiatives, the resort has introduced newly renovated Deluxe category rooms that promise an elevated guest experience.

The upgrades include modern aesthetics combined with contemporary elegance, designed to enhance comfort for both domestic and international travelers. The initiative also includes a significant expansion of the resort's room inventory, adding 21 new Deluxe rooms, aiming to meet growing demands effectively.

Manohar S. Gurung, the President of Madhubhan Resort & Spa, expressed excitement over this development, emphasizing the resort's commitment to offering luxury and personalized service. The upgraded facilities will be available for guests starting October 10, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)