Uttarakhand Declares Women-Only Holiday on Karva Chauth

The Uttarakhand government has declared a public holiday for women employees on Karva Chauth, applicable to those in both government and private sectors. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the holiday as a tribute to the dedication of women, allowing them to celebrate without work-related concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:36 IST
The government of Uttarakhand has announced a public holiday for female employees on the occasion of Karva Chauth, slated for Friday. This decision, made known by an official order late Thursday night, extends to women working in government and private sectors, including educational institutions.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the holiday's significance, calling it an expression of respect for 'mother power.' He conveyed his best wishes to all women in the state and underscored the importance of allowing them to celebrate this day with dedication and mindfulness, free from professional obligations.

This initiative is a nod to the cultural importance of Karva Chauth, underscoring how it honors the commitment and love women contribute to their families. By granting them a day free from work concerns, the move enables women across the state to fully partake in the festive rituals.

