The anticipated announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize will soon reveal this year's laureate, a decision shrouded in suspense and conjecture. This prestigious recognition emphasizes lasting global peace and international fraternity, celebrated uniquely in Oslo, distinguishing it from other Nobel prizes presented in Stockholm.

Among the potential candidates floated by the Peace Research Institute Oslo are Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms, the International Court of Justice, and the Committee to Protect Journalists. These organizations have shown exceptional leadership in promoting peace, justice, and press freedom amid challenging global circumstances.

Discussion has also arisen around US President Donald Trump's prospects, given recent foreign policy initiatives he's claimed credit for. However, seasoned observers express skepticism about his winning chances. Last year highlighted a grassroots group advocating against nuclear weaponry, underlining the award's towards movements cementing peace and non-violence.