Left Menu

Outrage at Ram Barat: Clash in Deoria Sparks Tensions

A clash during a 'Ram Barat' procession in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district led to the assault of artistes playing Ram and Lakshman. The incident, stemming from an old dispute, resulted in public protests due to alleged police negligence. Four suspects were detained, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:13 IST
Outrage at Ram Barat: Clash in Deoria Sparks Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A clash erupted during a 'Ram Barat' procession in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, involving artistes portraying Ram and Lakshman, police reported Friday.

The incident, which occurred Thursday evening in Ekauna village, triggered local outrage and circulated video evidence on social media. Authorities stated the attack was linked to an old dispute involving Adarsh Pandey and Shivmangal Pandey, and several others. Locals protested police inaction, bringing senior officers to the scene for crowd control.

Deoria SP Sanjeev Suman announced that preliminary negligence by local police led to the transfer of SHO Umesh Bajpai and SI Shivbachan. Four suspects were held for questioning. The conflict allegedly originated from a fair two days prior when Ramleela committee members reported misconduct. A thorough investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

 Poland
2
India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

 India
3
BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakistan Deal

BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Spreading 'Fake News' on Russia-Pakis...

 India
4
Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'

Taiwan to Bolster Defense with High-Tech 'T-Dome'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025