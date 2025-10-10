Outrage at Ram Barat: Clash in Deoria Sparks Tensions

A clash erupted during a 'Ram Barat' procession in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, involving artistes portraying Ram and Lakshman, police reported Friday.

The incident, which occurred Thursday evening in Ekauna village, triggered local outrage and circulated video evidence on social media. Authorities stated the attack was linked to an old dispute involving Adarsh Pandey and Shivmangal Pandey, and several others. Locals protested police inaction, bringing senior officers to the scene for crowd control.

Deoria SP Sanjeev Suman announced that preliminary negligence by local police led to the transfer of SHO Umesh Bajpai and SI Shivbachan. Four suspects were held for questioning. The conflict allegedly originated from a fair two days prior when Ramleela committee members reported misconduct. A thorough investigation is underway.

