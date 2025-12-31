Left Menu

Odesa Under Fire: Russia's Relentless Drone Assault

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa region, injuring four, including three children. The attack targeted residential, logistics, and energy infrastructure. Odesa, a major Black Sea port, has been repeatedly hit by Russian strikes during the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 09:30 IST
Odesa Under Fire: Russia's Relentless Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest escalation of hostilities, Russia orchestrated a drone assault on Ukraine's Odesa region. The overnight attack left four injured, among them three children, while causing damage to residential buildings and infrastructure, regional officials reported on Wednesday.

Odesa, strategically important as a Black Sea port, has endured repeated strikes by Russian missiles and drones over nearly four years of warfare. The attacks have frequently targeted energy, transport, and port facilities, along with civilian residential areas.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of Odesa region, announced via Telegram that the drone strike damaged various facilities. Meanwhile, Serhiy Lisak, head of Odesa's military administration, shared images of smoke and flames engulfing a multi-storey apartment building, highlighting the severity of the situation. Russia has yet to comment on the attack.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

Trump's Surprise Veto Sparks Colorado Backlash

 Global
2
Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

Tadasha Mishra Appointed Full-Time Jharkhand DGP

 India
3
Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

Foiled Heist: Police Nab Four at Maharashtra Bar

 India
4
Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

Tunnel Train Collision at Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Project: 60 Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025