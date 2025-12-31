Odesa Under Fire: Russia's Relentless Drone Assault

In the latest escalation of hostilities, Russia orchestrated a drone assault on Ukraine's Odesa region. The overnight attack left four injured, among them three children, while causing damage to residential buildings and infrastructure, regional officials reported on Wednesday.

Odesa, strategically important as a Black Sea port, has endured repeated strikes by Russian missiles and drones over nearly four years of warfare. The attacks have frequently targeted energy, transport, and port facilities, along with civilian residential areas.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of Odesa region, announced via Telegram that the drone strike damaged various facilities. Meanwhile, Serhiy Lisak, head of Odesa's military administration, shared images of smoke and flames engulfing a multi-storey apartment building, highlighting the severity of the situation. Russia has yet to comment on the attack.