Odesa Under Fire: Russia's Relentless Drone Assault
Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa region, injuring four, including three children. The attack targeted residential, logistics, and energy infrastructure. Odesa, a major Black Sea port, has been repeatedly hit by Russian strikes during the ongoing conflict.
In the latest escalation of hostilities, Russia orchestrated a drone assault on Ukraine's Odesa region. The overnight attack left four injured, among them three children, while causing damage to residential buildings and infrastructure, regional officials reported on Wednesday.
Odesa, strategically important as a Black Sea port, has endured repeated strikes by Russian missiles and drones over nearly four years of warfare. The attacks have frequently targeted energy, transport, and port facilities, along with civilian residential areas.
Oleh Kiper, the governor of Odesa region, announced via Telegram that the drone strike damaged various facilities. Meanwhile, Serhiy Lisak, head of Odesa's military administration, shared images of smoke and flames engulfing a multi-storey apartment building, highlighting the severity of the situation. Russia has yet to comment on the attack.
