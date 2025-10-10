'A Call for Dialogue': Insights from the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival

The 14th Khushwant Singh Literary Festival commenced in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, highlighting the need for renewed diplomatic engagements with Pakistan. Former R&AW chief A S Dulat called for a 'warm handshake' between the neighboring countries, cautioning against the burgeoning Gen Z unrest in the region.

Dulat reflected on Khushwant Singh's novel 'Train to Pakistan' to stress the importance of dialogue between India and Pakistan. He suggested that cooperation should extend from cricket fields to diplomatic tables to help mitigate tensions that have historically heightened in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dulat recalled instances of past diplomacy, such as the post-Kargil talks initiated by then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with General Pervez Musharraf. He emphasized that maintaining the decorum of cricket matches is essential if the countries continue to play against each other. The festival runs from October 10-12, focusing on the theme 'The Voices of Tomorrow: Navigating the Future Through Words'.

