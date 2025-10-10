Enduring Bonds: The Scindia Legacy of 15 Generations

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during a recent visit to his constituency in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, took a moment to reflect on the traditional ties binding his family to the people of the region. The Scindia family, once rulers of the princely state of Gwalior, have a legacy that spans 15 generations.

During an address in Ashoknagar, Scindia was met with an unexpected yet public declaration of love from an audience member. In a light-hearted exchange, Scindia reciprocated, underscoring the heartfelt connection with his constituents.

The telecommunications minister emphasized the strength of this historic bond, suggesting that such deep-rooted relationships are rare in today's transient society. He proposed that this saga of enduring affection could be immortalized in writing, reflecting on a love that has outlasted and outshone the times.