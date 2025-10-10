Rajasthan's Panch Parv Diwali: A Festival of Lights and Culture

Rajasthan is gearing up for a vibrant 'Panch Parv Diwali' with temples across the state under the Devasthan Department receiving special decorations. Cultural and religious events are set to enhance the festive spirit, according to official statements made on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has called for elaborate lighting and decoration in public spaces, including government schools, which are currently undergoing repairs. This includes the replacement of approximately two lakh street lights in urban localities.

The Devasthan Department will illuminate temple premises with earthen lamps and electric lights, promoting the message of 'Ek Deep Sabke Liye.' The celebrations will also feature community lamp-lighting ceremonies, Rangoli competitions, cultural performances, and the distribution of 'Mahabhog' at numerous temples throughout the state.

