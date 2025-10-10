Rajasthan's Panch Parv Diwali: A Festival of Lights and Culture
Rajasthan is set to celebrate 'Panch Parv Diwali' with grand festivities. Temples will be decorated and host various cultural and religious events. The government is beautifying public areas and schools, ensuring they are well-lit and clean. The celebrations will feature community events and cultural performances.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan is gearing up for a vibrant 'Panch Parv Diwali' with temples across the state under the Devasthan Department receiving special decorations. Cultural and religious events are set to enhance the festive spirit, according to official statements made on Friday.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has called for elaborate lighting and decoration in public spaces, including government schools, which are currently undergoing repairs. This includes the replacement of approximately two lakh street lights in urban localities.
The Devasthan Department will illuminate temple premises with earthen lamps and electric lights, promoting the message of 'Ek Deep Sabke Liye.' The celebrations will also feature community lamp-lighting ceremonies, Rangoli competitions, cultural performances, and the distribution of 'Mahabhog' at numerous temples throughout the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'A Call for Dialogue': Insights from the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival
Star-Studded London Film Festival Opens with Daniel Craig's 'Knives Out' Mystery
Yogi Adityanath Tightens Festival Security Measures in Uttar Pradesh
Bengaluru's Edify School Shines at World Records Festival 2025
Entertainment Highlights: Lobbying Against AI, London Film Festival Kicks Off, Disney Price Hike, and More