Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates First Karva Chauth in Office

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated her first Karva Chauth in office at the CM's Jan Seva Sadan. The event highlighted India’s cultural heritage, featuring traditional festivities and attended by various prominent figures. Gupta emphasized the values of family, faith, and devotion inherent in the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:14 IST
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked her inaugural Karva Chauth celebration in office on Friday at the CM's Jan Seva Sadan. The event attracted an impressive assembly of women leaders, spouses of Union ministers, and prominent figures from across the nation.

Addressing the attendees, Gupta described Karva Chauth as an embodiment of India's rich cultural legacy, symbolizing the enduring bonds of faith and devotion between spouses. She underscored the festival's significance in highlighting values of sacrifice, love, and unity in family life.

The celebration featured traditional stories, cultural performances, and rituals. Women adorned in vibrant festive dresses exchanged greetings and gathered to partake in age-old practices, maintaining the tradition of fasting until the sighting of the moon.

