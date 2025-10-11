Baltika, Russia's premier beer producer, is poised to break into the Indian market by 2026, aligning its product offerings with local consumer preferences, according to a recent report. The initial rollout will target Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant step in Russia's beverage exports.

As outlined by TASS agency, Baltika's serialization from 0 to 9, with the non-alcoholic 0 and numbers 3 to 9 having old ties to Vladimir Putin's early political career, symbolizes its varied beer portfolio. Baltika's strategic entry aims to leverage India's lucrative potential for international brands despite the innumerable regulatory hurdles and diverse local market conditions.

Egor Guselnikov, Baltika's Commercial Director, expressed confidence in adjusting their flagship collection to suit Indian tastes and foster a broad market presence. He further hinted at customizing a beer uniquely brewed for Indian consumers after the initial launch.