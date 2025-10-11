Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 83: A Tribute to the Superstar

Fans gathered outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to celebrate the legendary actor's 83rd birthday. His diverse film career, spanning over five decades, has turned him into an iconic figure in Indian cinema. From intense dramas to comedies, Bachchan's versatile roles continue to inspire many in the film industry.

Amitabh Bachchan birthday celebration (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a grand celebration, megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 today, sparking joy among devoted fans who assembled outside his bungalow, Jalsa, eager to see their idol.

One fan expressed his excitement, equating the day to Diwali and Holi, a testament to Bachchan's enduring impact as Bollywood's 'Superstar of the Century.'

Fans, hailing from places like Bikaner and Chhattisgarh, conveyed their best wishes, while others showcased tattoos and T-shirts adorned with Bachchan's image, honoring his magnificent contribution to Indian cinema over decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

