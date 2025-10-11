Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 83: A Tribute to the Superstar

In a grand celebration, megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 83 today, sparking joy among devoted fans who assembled outside his bungalow, Jalsa, eager to see their idol.

One fan expressed his excitement, equating the day to Diwali and Holi, a testament to Bachchan's enduring impact as Bollywood's 'Superstar of the Century.'

Fans, hailing from places like Bikaner and Chhattisgarh, conveyed their best wishes, while others showcased tattoos and T-shirts adorned with Bachchan's image, honoring his magnificent contribution to Indian cinema over decades.

