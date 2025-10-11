Empowering Girl Children: The Call for Equality and Progress

During a national stakeholders consultation titled 'Safeguarding the Girl Child,' Supreme Court judge BV Nagarathna shared her concerns about deteriorating sex ratios in India, partly due to female infanticide and foeticide in some states.

Emphasizing the need for girls to thrive, she highlighted the outcomes of improved policies that support young girls comprehensively—from ensuring nutritional care to preventing child marriages. Such strides have reduced the prevalence of child marriage significantly. Law enforcement's role, however, requires enhanced procedures in judicial processes and policing.

Justice Nagarathna affirmed that for girls to contribute to India's future prosperity, they should receive quality education, devoid of stereotypes, ensuring they become empowered and equal members of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)