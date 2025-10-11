Empowering Girl Children: The Call for Equality and Progress
Supreme Court judge BV Nagarathna addresses crucial issues affecting girl children in India, including sex ratio, nutrition, education, and child marriage, at a national stakeholders consultation. Emphasizing the need for equality, she calls for holistic solutions tailored to regional needs and stresses the importance of nutrition and education.
- Country:
- India
During a national stakeholders consultation titled 'Safeguarding the Girl Child,' Supreme Court judge BV Nagarathna shared her concerns about deteriorating sex ratios in India, partly due to female infanticide and foeticide in some states.
Emphasizing the need for girls to thrive, she highlighted the outcomes of improved policies that support young girls comprehensively—from ensuring nutritional care to preventing child marriages. Such strides have reduced the prevalence of child marriage significantly. Law enforcement's role, however, requires enhanced procedures in judicial processes and policing.
Justice Nagarathna affirmed that for girls to contribute to India's future prosperity, they should receive quality education, devoid of stereotypes, ensuring they become empowered and equal members of society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand
Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies
Robotic Precision: Da Vinci Technology Revolutionizes Endometrial Cancer Surgery in India
Gill's Century and Jadeja's Spin Put India in Command
Unibound Catalyst to Transform Kerala with Rs 870 Crore Education and Tourism Project