Music School Mayhem: Assault in Maharashtra Gurukul

In a disturbing incident in Parli Vaijnath, Maharashtra, 11 students and one adult fell victim to a brutal attack at a music school on Friday. Two men, identified as Dinesh Raosaheb Mane and Balu Baburao Ekilwale, assaulted the students with belts and sticks over an exam-related grievance.

The attack occurred at the Shri Narmadeshwar Gurukul in Siddheshwarnagar, where the two perpetrators confronted students and subsequently vandalized the school's property. All injured parties were taken to the hospital as the situation escalated.

Arjun Maharaj Shinde, the head of the gurukul, firmly denied any personal conflict with the assailants, despite their violent actions. A police case is underway at Sambhajinagar, with officials seeking justice for the victims of this unsettling event.