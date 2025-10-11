Left Menu

Music School Mayhem: Assault in Maharashtra Gurukul

In Parli Vaijnath, Maharashtra, 11 students and one adult were injured in an assault by two men at a music school over an exam-related issue. The attackers targeted the Shri Narmadeshwar Gurukul, leading to hospitalization of victims and a police case against the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:05 IST
Music School Mayhem: Assault in Maharashtra Gurukul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Parli Vaijnath, Maharashtra, 11 students and one adult fell victim to a brutal attack at a music school on Friday. Two men, identified as Dinesh Raosaheb Mane and Balu Baburao Ekilwale, assaulted the students with belts and sticks over an exam-related grievance.

The attack occurred at the Shri Narmadeshwar Gurukul in Siddheshwarnagar, where the two perpetrators confronted students and subsequently vandalized the school's property. All injured parties were taken to the hospital as the situation escalated.

Arjun Maharaj Shinde, the head of the gurukul, firmly denied any personal conflict with the assailants, despite their violent actions. A police case is underway at Sambhajinagar, with officials seeking justice for the victims of this unsettling event.

TRENDING

1
Cybercriminal Nabbed in Manipur for Jharkhand Fraud

Cybercriminal Nabbed in Manipur for Jharkhand Fraud

 India
2
Turkish-Syrian Security Talks: A Step Towards Cooperation

Turkish-Syrian Security Talks: A Step Towards Cooperation

 Turkey
3
BSF Trainees Ascend to Command: Debut of Drone Warfare

BSF Trainees Ascend to Command: Debut of Drone Warfare

 India
4
Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability

Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025