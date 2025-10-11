Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Bash: A Grave of Devotion and Celebration

On Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday, a crowd of devoted fans transformed lanes of Juhu into a festival of love and admiration. The celebration outside his residence Jalsa not only marked a personal milestone but demonstrated the unmatched adoration for this enduring icon of Hindi cinema.

Bachchan has made it a tradition to greet his fans, expressing gratitude on his blog before making his public appearance. Followers, some in his famous on-screen avatars, consider this annual pilgrimage a ritual—symbols of the iconic status he continues to hold.

The occasion brings together a community bonded by shared admiration, with activities ranging from distributing sweets to organizing dance programs in his honor. The overwhelming reverence and devotion exemplify the profound influence Bachchan has had on his admirers, many of whom have awaited this moment year after year.

(With inputs from agencies.)