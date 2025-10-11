Delhi Enhances Handicrafts Awards: Boost for Artisans

The Delhi government announced a significant enhancement in the Handicrafts Awards prize structure, tripling the prize money and expanding categories to better include marginalized groups such as women and specially-abled persons.

The Rajya Shilpkaar Puraskar now offers Rs 1,00,000, while the Rajya Dakshata Puraskar stands at Rs 75,000, as part of a revamp aimed at inspiring innovation and craftsmanship preservation.

According to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the initiative is designed to address inflation and evolving craftsmanship standards, increasing participation by providing greater financial incentives to established artisans who previously shunned the awards due to inadequate prizes.

