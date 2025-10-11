Left Menu

Delhi Enhances Handicrafts Awards: Boost for Artisans

The Delhi government has increased the prize money for Handicrafts Awards threefold and introduced new categories. This change aims to inspire artisans, including women and specially-abled persons, to innovate and preserve Delhi's craft heritage. The initiative also targets attracting more participants by offering substantial monetary incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:12 IST
Delhi Enhances Handicrafts Awards: Boost for Artisans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government announced a significant enhancement in the Handicrafts Awards prize structure, tripling the prize money and expanding categories to better include marginalized groups such as women and specially-abled persons.

The Rajya Shilpkaar Puraskar now offers Rs 1,00,000, while the Rajya Dakshata Puraskar stands at Rs 75,000, as part of a revamp aimed at inspiring innovation and craftsmanship preservation.

According to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the initiative is designed to address inflation and evolving craftsmanship standards, increasing participation by providing greater financial incentives to established artisans who previously shunned the awards due to inadequate prizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Heroes: Delhi Government's Tribute to Corona Warriors

Honoring Heroes: Delhi Government's Tribute to Corona Warriors

 India
2
Supreme Court to Deliver Verdict on Independent Probe in Karur Stampede Tragedy

Supreme Court to Deliver Verdict on Independent Probe in Karur Stampede Trag...

 India
3
Reliance Power's CFO Arrest Shakes Company Amid Fraud Allegations

Reliance Power's CFO Arrest Shakes Company Amid Fraud Allegations

 India
4
Kerala Residents Booked for Communal Abuse in Mangaluru

Kerala Residents Booked for Communal Abuse in Mangaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025