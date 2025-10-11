Delhi Enhances Handicrafts Awards: Boost for Artisans
The Delhi government has increased the prize money for Handicrafts Awards threefold and introduced new categories. This change aims to inspire artisans, including women and specially-abled persons, to innovate and preserve Delhi's craft heritage. The initiative also targets attracting more participants by offering substantial monetary incentives.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government announced a significant enhancement in the Handicrafts Awards prize structure, tripling the prize money and expanding categories to better include marginalized groups such as women and specially-abled persons.
The Rajya Shilpkaar Puraskar now offers Rs 1,00,000, while the Rajya Dakshata Puraskar stands at Rs 75,000, as part of a revamp aimed at inspiring innovation and craftsmanship preservation.
According to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the initiative is designed to address inflation and evolving craftsmanship standards, increasing participation by providing greater financial incentives to established artisans who previously shunned the awards due to inadequate prizes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Handicrafts
- Awards
- Artisans
- Prize Money
- Innovation
- Women
- Specially-abled
- Startups
- Crafts
ALSO READ
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup
Hitaashee Bakshi's Stellar Performance at Hero Women's Indian Open
Sciver-Brunt's Heroics Elevate England in Women's World Cup Thriller
Thrilling Women's World Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs. England
Kochi Water Metro: A Model of Innovation Garnering Global Attention