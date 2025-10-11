Left Menu

President Murmu Advocates for 'Rashtra Pratham' at Gujarat Vidyapith Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu urged students at Gujarat Vidyapith's convocation to prioritize self-reliance and promote Made-in-India products with a 'nation first' spirit. Reflecting Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, she emphasized education beyond livelihood and praised Gujarat's entrepreneurial spirit in her call for community service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:43 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

During a stirring address at the 71st convocation of Gujarat Vidyapith, President Droupadi Murmu invoked the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, urging graduates to champion the cause of self-reliance by actively promoting Made-in-India products under the mantra 'Rashtra Pratham' or 'nation first'.

President Murmu, speaking to faculty and 713 graduating students, highlighted that the founding chancellor Mahatma Gandhi's ethos of education extends beyond mere livelihood pursuits. She emphasized the pivotal role of continued learning as a tool for personal and societal development.

Praising Gujarat's entrepreneurial spirit, the President called upon students to bolster the self-employment culture and work towards uplifting underprivileged sections of society, reinforcing the state's global outlook. She concluded her state visit after attending ceremonial and cultural activities across Gujarat.

