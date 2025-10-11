President Murmu Advocates for 'Rashtra Pratham' at Gujarat Vidyapith Convocation

During a stirring address at the 71st convocation of Gujarat Vidyapith, President Droupadi Murmu invoked the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, urging graduates to champion the cause of self-reliance by actively promoting Made-in-India products under the mantra 'Rashtra Pratham' or 'nation first'.

President Murmu, speaking to faculty and 713 graduating students, highlighted that the founding chancellor Mahatma Gandhi's ethos of education extends beyond mere livelihood pursuits. She emphasized the pivotal role of continued learning as a tool for personal and societal development.

Praising Gujarat's entrepreneurial spirit, the President called upon students to bolster the self-employment culture and work towards uplifting underprivileged sections of society, reinforcing the state's global outlook. She concluded her state visit after attending ceremonial and cultural activities across Gujarat.