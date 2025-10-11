Left Menu

Controversy Sparks: Actor Srikanth Iyengar Under Fire for Comments on Mahatma Gandhi

Venkat Balmoor, Congress MLC in Telangana, filed a police complaint against actor Srikanth Iyengar for his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. The comments have gone viral, prompting Balmoor to seek legal action and call for Iyengar's removal from the Movie Artists Association, while NSUI activists protested theatrically.

  • Country:
  • India

In Telangana, Venkat Balmoor, a ruling Congress MLC, filed a complaint against actor Srikanth Iyengar, accusing him of making objectionable comments regarding Mahatma Gandhi. The politician urged for legal action to be taken by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police.

The remarks, which quickly went viral, prompted Balmoor to escalate the issue to the state's Cinematography Minister and other film industry bodies. He demanded that Iyengar be removed from the Movie Artists Association (MAA), indicating the severity of the situation.

Further protest came from the Congress-affiliated students union NSUI, who tore down posters of Iyengar's recent film at a screening location. Comments from the actor regarding the controversy remain awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

