Telangana CM Reveres Lord Venkateswara on Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy observed his devotion on Tuesday by visiting the sacred Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, participating in rituals for the revered Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

Reddy was cordially welcomed by the TTD officials, who escorted him for the special darshan. Upon completing the ritual, priests honored him with silk garments and blessed him with the temple's prasadams at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

This visit is part of the Vaikuntha Ekadashi festivities scheduled from December 30, 2025, to January 8, 2026, when the exclusive Vaikunta Dwaram is opened, allowing a unique spiritual experience available at one of the wealthiest temples in Tirupati.