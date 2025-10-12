Pro-Palestinian Protests Amid Norway-Israel Match Stir Controversy
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo ahead of Norway's World Cup qualifier against Israel, waving flags and carrying anti-war banners. The protest remained peaceful, though the atmosphere was charged with calls for diplomatic action. Inside the stadium, displays of dissent continued during the match.
- Country:
- Norway
Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Oslo, creating a spectacle outside the Ullevaal Stadion before Norway's 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel. Wearing T-shirts advocating for Gaza's freedom, they marched peacefully, waving flags and displaying banners addressing the conflict in Gaza.
The march, which attracted around 1,000 participants, remained orderly, yet demonstrators' chants, including 'Shut down the embassy,' underscored the tension. Security measures were evident, with police maintaining a strategic presence around the venue, which was notably close to its maximum attendance.
Inside the stadium, protests continued with symbols of dissent, such as red cards flashed by spectators during the Israeli national anthem. This event exemplifies the broader international backlash Israel faces, including disruptions in sporting events, heightening the intersection of sports and political activism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pro-Palestinian
- Oslo
- World Cup
- protests
- Israel
- Norway
- Ullevaal Stadion
- Gaza
- FIFA
- UEFA
ALSO READ
Norway Edges Closer to World Cup Dream; Neighbors Sweden Struggle
Haaland's Hat-trick Heroics Propel Norway Closer to World Cup Dream
Iran Dismisses Trump's Hope for Israel Ties as 'Wishful Thinking'
Haaland's Hat-Trick Secures Norway's Dominant Victory Over Israel
Protests and Tension Mark Norway-Israel World Cup Qualifier