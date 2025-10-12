Left Menu

Voyage to India's Only Active Volcano: Barren Island Cruise Service Launched

The Andaman and Nicobar administration will soon start a cruise service from Port Blair to Barren Island, home to India's only active volcano. The service, aimed at boosting tourism, offers spectacular views without disembarkation, and includes various accommodation tiers with food options, slated to commence on October 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 12-10-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 10:41 IST
Voyage to India's Only Active Volcano: Barren Island Cruise Service Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar administration is set to launch a unique cruise service from Port Blair to Barren Island, the site of India's only active volcano. The inaugural voyage is scheduled for October 24, with trips planned fortnightly, contingent on weather conditions.

Offering breathtaking views without passenger disembarkation, the initiative is under the directive of the Directorate of Shipping Services, aiming to boost tourism. Barren Island, located at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates, has a history of eruptions dating back to 1787, with the most recent on September 13 and 20.

The cruise offers four accommodation categories ranging from suites to dormitories, with optional meal packages available. Tickets can be secured through the Directorate of Shipping Services e-ticketing portal. The administration is committed to ensuring a memorable and enjoyable journey for all travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Victory and Heart: Alex Matata's Emotional Win at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Victory and Heart: Alex Matata's Emotional Win at Vedanta Delhi Half Maratho...

 India
2
JD(U) Prepares for Bihar Elections with Candidate Overhaul

JD(U) Prepares for Bihar Elections with Candidate Overhaul

 India
3
Unlocking the Heartbeat Budget: A New Health Metric

Unlocking the Heartbeat Budget: A New Health Metric

 United Kingdom
4
Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025