Voyage to India's Only Active Volcano: Barren Island Cruise Service Launched

The Andaman and Nicobar administration is set to launch a unique cruise service from Port Blair to Barren Island, the site of India's only active volcano. The inaugural voyage is scheduled for October 24, with trips planned fortnightly, contingent on weather conditions.

Offering breathtaking views without passenger disembarkation, the initiative is under the directive of the Directorate of Shipping Services, aiming to boost tourism. Barren Island, located at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates, has a history of eruptions dating back to 1787, with the most recent on September 13 and 20.

The cruise offers four accommodation categories ranging from suites to dormitories, with optional meal packages available. Tickets can be secured through the Directorate of Shipping Services e-ticketing portal. The administration is committed to ensuring a memorable and enjoyable journey for all travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)