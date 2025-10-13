'Countdown' Falls Short: Jensen Ackles Speaks Out on Series Cancellation

Jensen Ackles, star of 'Supernatural,' recently addressed the cancellation of his series 'Countdown' via Instagram. The crime thriller concluded after just one season, with Prime Video confirming the decision on Friday.

The series, which premiered in June, featured Ackles as LAPD officer Mark Meachum, a character entangled in a secret task force's mission to thwart a city-wide threat.

In his post, Ackles described the cancellation as a 'bummer' and reflected on the positive experiences with the cast and crew. Although disheartened, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on the show and hinted at future projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)