'Countdown' Falls Short: Jensen Ackles Speaks Out on Series Cancellation
Jensen Ackles discusses the cancellation of 'Countdown,' which lasted only a single season. Despite enjoying the experience, the crime thriller will not continue, as announced by Prime Video. Ackles expressed his disappointment but remained grateful for his time on the show.
Jensen Ackles, star of 'Supernatural,' recently addressed the cancellation of his series 'Countdown' via Instagram. The crime thriller concluded after just one season, with Prime Video confirming the decision on Friday.
The series, which premiered in June, featured Ackles as LAPD officer Mark Meachum, a character entangled in a secret task force's mission to thwart a city-wide threat.
In his post, Ackles described the cancellation as a 'bummer' and reflected on the positive experiences with the cast and crew. Although disheartened, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on the show and hinted at future projects.
