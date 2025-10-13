Left Menu

'Countdown' Falls Short: Jensen Ackles Speaks Out on Series Cancellation

Jensen Ackles discusses the cancellation of 'Countdown,' which lasted only a single season. Despite enjoying the experience, the crime thriller will not continue, as announced by Prime Video. Ackles expressed his disappointment but remained grateful for his time on the show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:57 IST
'Countdown' Falls Short: Jensen Ackles Speaks Out on Series Cancellation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Jensen Ackles, star of 'Supernatural,' recently addressed the cancellation of his series 'Countdown' via Instagram. The crime thriller concluded after just one season, with Prime Video confirming the decision on Friday.

The series, which premiered in June, featured Ackles as LAPD officer Mark Meachum, a character entangled in a secret task force's mission to thwart a city-wide threat.

In his post, Ackles described the cancellation as a 'bummer' and reflected on the positive experiences with the cast and crew. Although disheartened, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on the show and hinted at future projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
2
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

 India
4
Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025