Prof. Dr. Parin Somani: A Modern Humanitarian Icon

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO of the London Organisation of Skills Development, has been recognized with the Passion Purpose Peace Award 2025 by Creating Ambassadors of Peace. The award, acknowledging her life-long dedication to peace and community service, was presented at a Maryland ceremony.

Renowned as an international humanitarian, Dr. Somani has addressed global audiences on the importance of peace and leadership. Her initiatives, spanning education and empowerment, have transformed communities and inspired many across continents.

Describing the award as close to her heart, Dr. Somani reiterates peace begins within, driving her mission to heal the world through understanding and service. Her efforts remain a testament to the power of compassion and enduring positive impact.

