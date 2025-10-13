Left Menu

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani: A Modern Humanitarian Icon

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO of the London Organisation of Skills Development, was honored with the Passion Purpose Peace Award 2025. Known for her global humanitarian efforts, she advocates for peace and compassion. Her projects focus on education, empowerment, and connecting communities worldwide, driving positive change and understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:27 IST
Prof. Dr. Parin Somani: A Modern Humanitarian Icon
  • Country:
  • India

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO of the London Organisation of Skills Development, has been recognized with the Passion Purpose Peace Award 2025 by Creating Ambassadors of Peace. The award, acknowledging her life-long dedication to peace and community service, was presented at a Maryland ceremony.

Renowned as an international humanitarian, Dr. Somani has addressed global audiences on the importance of peace and leadership. Her initiatives, spanning education and empowerment, have transformed communities and inspired many across continents.

Describing the award as close to her heart, Dr. Somani reiterates peace begins within, driving her mission to heal the world through understanding and service. Her efforts remain a testament to the power of compassion and enduring positive impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
2
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

 India
4
Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025