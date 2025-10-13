Prof. Dr. Parin Somani: A Modern Humanitarian Icon
Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO of the London Organisation of Skills Development, was honored with the Passion Purpose Peace Award 2025. Known for her global humanitarian efforts, she advocates for peace and compassion. Her projects focus on education, empowerment, and connecting communities worldwide, driving positive change and understanding.
- Country:
- India
Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO of the London Organisation of Skills Development, has been recognized with the Passion Purpose Peace Award 2025 by Creating Ambassadors of Peace. The award, acknowledging her life-long dedication to peace and community service, was presented at a Maryland ceremony.
Renowned as an international humanitarian, Dr. Somani has addressed global audiences on the importance of peace and leadership. Her initiatives, spanning education and empowerment, have transformed communities and inspired many across continents.
Describing the award as close to her heart, Dr. Somani reiterates peace begins within, driving her mission to heal the world through understanding and service. Her efforts remain a testament to the power of compassion and enduring positive impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
O.P. Jindal Global University Wins Global Education for Peace Award
AXA Empowers 10,000 Girls with STEM Education Initiative
SA and Ireland Strengthen Education and Innovation Ties for Shared Growth
Kerala's Education Standoff: Bridging Gaps between Church and State
Kerala's Educational Crossroads: Church-State Tensions Over Teacher Appointments