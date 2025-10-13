Dutch Denim Brand G-Star Enters India Through Ace Turtle and Shoppers Stop Partnership

Ace Turtle, a technology-driven retail operator, has announced its collaboration with K Raheja Corp's Shoppers Stop to introduce the premium Dutch denim brand G-Star to India.

The Bengaluru-based firm has sealed a licensing agreement with WHP Global, an American brand manager, to facilitate G-Star's presence in India via 24 dedicated shop-in-shops at Shoppers Stop locations, per a company statement.

Ace Turtle's CEO, Nitin Chhabra, emphasized the significance of the partnership for expanding G-Star in the Indian market, highlighting their technology-driven retail expertise. Concurrently, Shoppers Stop's MD and CEO, Kavindra Mishra, expressed enthusiasm about enriching their offerings with international brands like G-Star, promising a seamless shopping experience for consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)