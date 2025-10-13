Dutch Denim Brand G-Star Enters India Through Ace Turtle and Shoppers Stop Partnership
Ace Turtle collaborates with Shoppers Stop to introduce the Dutch denim brand G-Star to India. This strategic partnership aims to expand G-Star's presence across India through shop-in-shops at 24 retail outlets, leveraging technology and a robust retail network to meet evolving consumer fashion demands.
Ace Turtle, a technology-driven retail operator, has announced its collaboration with K Raheja Corp's Shoppers Stop to introduce the premium Dutch denim brand G-Star to India.
The Bengaluru-based firm has sealed a licensing agreement with WHP Global, an American brand manager, to facilitate G-Star's presence in India via 24 dedicated shop-in-shops at Shoppers Stop locations, per a company statement.
Ace Turtle's CEO, Nitin Chhabra, emphasized the significance of the partnership for expanding G-Star in the Indian market, highlighting their technology-driven retail expertise. Concurrently, Shoppers Stop's MD and CEO, Kavindra Mishra, expressed enthusiasm about enriching their offerings with international brands like G-Star, promising a seamless shopping experience for consumers.
