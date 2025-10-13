Ayodhya's Deepotsav: A Grand Celebration of Cultural and Spiritual Heritage
The upcoming Deepotsav festival in Ayodhya will feature 22 tableaux showcasing Uttar Pradesh's advancements and the Ramayan's teachings. The event will include performances by over 500 artists from across India, a captivating display of millions of lights, and highlight major state achievements and cultural heritage.
- Country:
- India
Ayodhya is set to dazzle as it prepares for this year's Deepotsav, a vibrant festival celebrating cultural and spiritual traditions. The Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to feature 22 intricate tableaux, with 15 highlighting the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath administration and the remaining seven illustrating the timeless lessons of the Ramayan.
The District Information Officer, Santosh Kumar Dwivedi, shared that the festivities will not only showcase the state's strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and tourism but also include mesmerizing folk arts and dances. The event aims to draw locals and tourists alike, promising a spectacular display of millions of lamps illuminating Ayodhya.
Adding to the grandeur, over 500 artists will perform traditional dances, including Haryana's Phaag, Kerala's Kathakali, and Punjab's Bhangra. The celebration will feature significant endeavors like the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and the Kashi Corridor, underscoring the state's commitment to cultural and economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
