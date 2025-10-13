Call for Justice: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Zubeen Garg's Death
Debabrata Saikia urges Assam Assembly Speaker to form a multiparty committee to investigate Zubeen Garg's mysterious death in Singapore. The incident raises public doubts about the official narrative, possible conspiracies, and inadequate security. Saikia emphasizes the need for transparency and truth for Zubeen's family and the Assamese people.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Assam's opposition leader, Debabrata Saikia, has called for an investigative committee into the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The case has left the Assamese public bewildered by unanswered questions, and Saikia is demanding accountability and transparency.
Saikia addressed a letter to the Assembly Speaker, urging the formation of a multiparty House committee. He emphasized that Zubeen's sudden demise, coupled with inadequacies in the official narrative and speculations about potential conspiracies, require a thorough probe to bring peace to Zubeen's family and the concerned public.
The proposed committee would have extensive powers to summon witnesses, scrutinize documents, collaborate with Singaporean authorities, and complete their report within a set timeframe. Saikia's pressing appeal aims for immediate action to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident that has saddened and angered the Assamese community.
ALSO READ
Investigation Intensifies in Tragic Suicide of IPS Officer Kumar
Supreme Court Criticizes Handling of Karur Stampede Investigation
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Leap Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Death of Class 12 Student Sparks Investigation
Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU