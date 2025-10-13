Call for Justice: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Zubeen Garg's Death

In a significant development, Assam's opposition leader, Debabrata Saikia, has called for an investigative committee into the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The case has left the Assamese public bewildered by unanswered questions, and Saikia is demanding accountability and transparency.

Saikia addressed a letter to the Assembly Speaker, urging the formation of a multiparty House committee. He emphasized that Zubeen's sudden demise, coupled with inadequacies in the official narrative and speculations about potential conspiracies, require a thorough probe to bring peace to Zubeen's family and the concerned public.

The proposed committee would have extensive powers to summon witnesses, scrutinize documents, collaborate with Singaporean authorities, and complete their report within a set timeframe. Saikia's pressing appeal aims for immediate action to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident that has saddened and angered the Assamese community.