The Sensual Self: Shobhaa De's Ode to Sensuality and Self-Discovery

The Sensual Self by Shobhaa De is entwined with aromatic prose, intertwining Eastern and Western influences. At 77, De crafts sensuality into her life’s philosophy, breaking traditions and encouraging self-discovery across cultures and ages. This book invites readers to embrace elegance and passion as life’s enduring essence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:22 IST
Artwork by Suvir Saran. Image Credit: ANI
Shobhaa De's latest literary offering, The Sensual Self, emerges as a provocative exploration of sensuality and self-identity, presenting an evocative portrayal akin to the nocturnal bloom of raat ki rani. De's prose, adorned with the allure of jasmine oil and sandalwood, beckons readers to discard societal constraints and embrace their innate sensual allure, irrespective of age.

At seventy-seven, De challenges literary norms by weaving pleasure into philosophy. Her work traverses cultural dimensions from the sacred ghats of Banaras to urban Mumbai's opulent boudoirs, harmonizing Eastern poetics with Western influences. The Sensual Self isn't just a memoir; it acts as a cultural map, blending raags, fabrics, and fragrances in exquisite insights.

Through the lens of global experiences and personal reflections, De navigates the universal themes of longing, loss, and liberation. Her narrative transforms nostalgia into nuanced narratives, juxtaposing everyday gestures with a sensual twist. With wisdom that inspires and wit that entertains, De's work stands as an ode to ageless elegance and the pursuit of passion beyond conventions.

