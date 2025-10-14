Diwali Mela Lights Up Local Economy with Swadeshi Spirit

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honored police officers and urged the public to embrace local products during the Diwali Mela in Jammu.

The event, organized by the J&K Police, showcases local handcrafts, food stalls, and entertainment, highlighting the 'vocal for local' initiative.

Sinha emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses to boost the regional economy and instill a sense of patriotism during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)