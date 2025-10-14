Diwali Mela Lights Up Local Economy with Swadeshi Spirit
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urges the public to support swadeshi products, local artisans, and self-help groups during the Diwali Mela in Jammu. Inaugurated by the J&K Police, the event features a variety of attractions and promotes the 'vocal for local' mission for economic empowerment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honored police officers and urged the public to embrace local products during the Diwali Mela in Jammu.
The event, organized by the J&K Police, showcases local handcrafts, food stalls, and entertainment, highlighting the 'vocal for local' initiative.
Sinha emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses to boost the regional economy and instill a sense of patriotism during the festive season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement