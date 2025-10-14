Temple Generosity: Latur's Siddheshwar and Ratneshwar Temple Donates Rs 25 Lakh to Flood Relief

A significant donation was made by the Siddheshwar and Ratneshwar Temple in Latur, Maharashtra, who contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This contribution aims to support those affected by destructive floods and rains in parts of the state.

The temple's administration, represented by senior trustee Vikram Gojamgunde and administrator Sachin Jambutkar, handed over the cheque to Latur district collector Varsha Thakur Ghughe. The donation underscores the temple's dedication to social causes in times of need.

The collector commended the temple's exemplary generosity and urged other organizations in the region to replicate such charitable efforts. The Marathwada region, including Latur district, faced heavy rains, causing extensive damage to farmlands, crops, and homes in August and September.

(With inputs from agencies.)