The Six Kings Slam: Tennis's Profitable Power Play in Saudi Arabia

The Six Kings Slam, an exhibition tennis event in Saudi Arabia, has captured the attention of top players despite their usual complaints about overcrowded schedules. With the tournament commencing on Wednesday, its allure lies heavily in the lucrative payouts, with $6 million at stake for participants like Taylor Fritz.

Fritz, a top contender, acknowledged the financial motivation, stating, "I'd love for them to show me a tournament where you can potentially earn $6 million from just two matches." Fellow competitor Jannik Sinner, who claimed the top prize last year, echoed similar sentiments.

As Saudi Arabia invests more heavily into tennis, evidenced by the WTA Finals in Riyadh and ATP sponsorships, critics question the implications regarding LGBTQ+ and women's rights. Meanwhile, players remain focused on the matches, scheduled to broadcast live on Netflix.

