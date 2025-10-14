D'Angelo: A Neo-Soul Legend Leaves a Lasting Legacy
D'Angelo, the Grammy-winning R&B artist known for his raw yet soulful voice, and memorable shirtless music video, has died at 51 after battling cancer. His artistry catalyzed the neo-soul movement of the 1990s. Beyond personal struggles, his music continued to influence and inspire generations.
D'Angelo, the Grammy Award-winning R&B icon, known for his distinctive raspy voice and his groundbreaking shirtless 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)' video, has passed away at 51 from cancer, according to his family.
Widely recognized as a pioneer of the neo-soul movement, D'Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, interwove hip-hop, soul, and gospel into his music. This led to the seminal 'Brown Sugar' album and its hits, earning him multiple Grammy nominations and reshaping R&B in the '90s.
His absence from the spotlight post his 2000 album 'Voodoo' became as defining as his acclaim, until his return with the politically-charged 'Black Messiah.' D'Angelo's legacy continues to resonate, influencing artists like Maxwell and Alicia Keys.
