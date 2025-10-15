Remembering D'Angelo: Neo-Soul's Shining Star Dimmed

The music world is mourning the loss of D'Angelo, a Grammy-winning R&B artist and neo-soul pioneer who died at age 51 following a battle with cancer. His family stated, 'We are saddened by his passing but eternally grateful for the legacy of moving music he leaves behind.'

D'Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, rose to fame in the 1990s with his debut album 'Brown Sugar,' which became a critical and commercial success. The album, noted by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest of all time, helped shape the neo-soul genre and earned D'Angelo a devoted following.

Tributes from fans and fellow artists like Doja Cat have poured in, recalling D'Angelo as a pivotal figure in their musical journeys. Despite his prominence, D'Angelo often rejected the sex symbol label, choosing instead to focus on his artistry and soulful expression.

