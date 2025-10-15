Left Menu

Soulful Farewell: Remembering D'Angelo, Neo-Soul Pioneer

Grammy-winning R&B artist D’Angelo, a pioneering force in neo-soul, died at 51 following a courageous battle with cancer. Tributes poured in for the acclaimed musician known for his influential albums such as 'Brown Sugar' and collaborations with contemporaries like Lauryn Hill. His impact on music endures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:37 IST
Soulful Farewell: Remembering D'Angelo, Neo-Soul Pioneer
D'Angelo

Grammy-winning R&B artist D'Angelo, a trailblazer in neo-soul music, has died at the age of 51 after bravely battling cancer, as reported by various media outlets based on a family statement. The family expressed their sorrow, stating D'Angelo's legacy of powerful music remains a cherished memory.

The announcement of his death resonated powerfully across social media. Fans and fellow artists, including American rapper Doja Cat, remembered him as an inspirational force in the music industry, influencing many current and future artists.

D'Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, made an indelible impact in the 1990s with his debut album 'Brown Sugar'. The album's success cemented his reputation, and he went on to release two more acclaimed albums. Known for his collaborations with artists like Lauryn Hill and a distinctive singing style, D'Angelo remains a celebrated figure in soul music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
4
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025