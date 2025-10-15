Soulful Farewell: Remembering D'Angelo, Neo-Soul Pioneer

Grammy-winning R&B artist D'Angelo, a trailblazer in neo-soul music, has died at the age of 51 after bravely battling cancer, as reported by various media outlets based on a family statement. The family expressed their sorrow, stating D'Angelo's legacy of powerful music remains a cherished memory.

The announcement of his death resonated powerfully across social media. Fans and fellow artists, including American rapper Doja Cat, remembered him as an inspirational force in the music industry, influencing many current and future artists.

D'Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, made an indelible impact in the 1990s with his debut album 'Brown Sugar'. The album's success cemented his reputation, and he went on to release two more acclaimed albums. Known for his collaborations with artists like Lauryn Hill and a distinctive singing style, D'Angelo remains a celebrated figure in soul music.

(With inputs from agencies.)