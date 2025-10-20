Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Napoleonic Jewels Stolen from the Louvre

The Louvre closed following a dramatic theft of Napoleonic jewels by intruders using a basket lift to access the museum. They smashed display cases and fled with eight priceless items. French officials acknowledged security lapses, while ongoing investigations focus on evidence collected at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:24 IST
Daring Daylight Heist: Napoleonic Jewels Stolen from the Louvre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The iconic Louvre Museum has temporarily shut its doors following a stunning theft of historically significant jewels in a daylight raid, leaving visitors disappointed. The daring operation, described by officials as professional, lasted merely four minutes.

Intruders used a basket lift to ascend the facade, forced a window, and swiftly smashed display cases, making away with valuable Napoleonic items. The theft took place in close proximity to the museum's most famous exhibit, the Mona Lisa, and has triggered a fresh debate on security at the world-famous institution.

Cultural and government authorities have acknowledged security oversights, while emphasizing the rigorous efforts underway to advance preventive measures within the museum. Meanwhile, investigations progress as crucial evidence, such as a motorcycle and its license plate, have been retrieved. These are expected to offer leads on the thieves' identity and whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025