Daring Daylight Heist: Napoleonic Jewels Stolen from the Louvre

The iconic Louvre Museum has temporarily shut its doors following a stunning theft of historically significant jewels in a daylight raid, leaving visitors disappointed. The daring operation, described by officials as professional, lasted merely four minutes.

Intruders used a basket lift to ascend the facade, forced a window, and swiftly smashed display cases, making away with valuable Napoleonic items. The theft took place in close proximity to the museum's most famous exhibit, the Mona Lisa, and has triggered a fresh debate on security at the world-famous institution.

Cultural and government authorities have acknowledged security oversights, while emphasizing the rigorous efforts underway to advance preventive measures within the museum. Meanwhile, investigations progress as crucial evidence, such as a motorcycle and its license plate, have been retrieved. These are expected to offer leads on the thieves' identity and whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)